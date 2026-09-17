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Цукерберг не хоче сповільнювати ШІ: він підтримав позицію глави NVIDIA

Технології&Авто
7
Генеральний директор Meta Марк Цукерберг
Генеральний директор Meta Марк Цукерберг
Генеральний директор Meta Марк Цукерберг заявив, що компанії, які розробляють штучний інтелект, мають приділяти більше уваги безпеці та узгодженню моделей із людськими цінностями.
Його позиція ближча до поглядів генерального директора NVIDIA Дженсена Хуанга, ніж до підходу керівника Anthropic Даріо Амодея, який закликає сповільнити розвиток можливостей ШІ.

Безпека стане конкурентною перевагою

У дописі в X Цукерберг заявив, що ШІ-компанії, які не приділяють достатньо уваги «узгодженню» (alignment) моделей із людськими цінностями, зрештою відставатимуть від конкурентів.
За його словами, довіра та «узгодження» швидко стають одними з найважливіших характеристик, які визначатимуть відмінності між ШІ-моделями та агентами.
Дискусія загострилася після публікації Амодея, у якій він закликав технологічну індустрію уповільнити темпи вдосконалення можливостей ШІ-моделей. Його позицію підтримав голова OpenAI Сем Альтман, тоді як Дональд Трамп її розкритикував, заявивши, що єдиним «запобіжником» для ШІ є «сильний і розумний президент США».
Цукерберг вважає, що компанії й без додаткового державного регулювання мають економічні стимули для підвищення безпеки своїх продуктів. Він зазначив, що ШІ-лабораторії можуть зіткнутися зі значною відповідальністю, якщо їхні моделі завдадуть шкоди.
За словами Цукерберга, Meta навіть відклала випуск своїх технологій Muse через міркування безпеки та захисту. Він підкреслив, що компанія зробила це добровільно, оскільки вважала такий підхід правильним.

Заклики сповільнити розвиток ШІ

Дженсен Хуанг висловив схожу позицію під час конференції Salesforce Dreamforce. Він заявив, що розробники ШІ повинні самостійно відповідати за свої продукти, а не домагатися нових законів для обмеження потенційних ризиків. За його словами, чинних законів і правил уже достатньо для регулювання надійності та функціональності продуктів.
Водночас Амодей на Dreamforce повторив, що уповільнення розробки ШІ може стати способом підвищити безпеку всієї індустрії.
Альтман також наголосив, що під час розробки ШІ безпека та моніторинг мають бути пріоритетнішими за нові функції. Водночас він визнав, що конкуренція між компаніями та країнами може створювати тиск, який ускладнює координацію зусиль у сфері безпеки.
Дискусія про темпи розвитку ШІ також впливає на настрої інвесторів. На тлі буму штучного інтелекту та закликів лідерів галузі сповільнити розвиток технології у них почали виникати побоювання щодо подальшого зростання фондового ринку. Водночас частина інвесторів вважає, що потенційні обмеження темпів розвитку ШІ зрештою можуть піти на користь сектору, зокрема завдяки більшій увазі до безпеки та сталого розвитку технологій.
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