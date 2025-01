MicroStrategy купила дополнительно 2530 BTC на $243 млн — Finance.ua

MicroStrategy has acquired 2,530 BTC for ~$243 million at ~$95,972 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 0.32% YTD 2025. As of 1/12/2025, we hodl 450,000 $BTC acquired for ~$28.2 billion at ~$62,691 per bitcoin. $MSTR https://t.co/qONdrIwz7Q