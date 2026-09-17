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Цукерберг не хочет замедлять ИИ: он поддержал позицию главы NVIDIA

Технологии&Авто
21
Генеральный директор Meta Марк Цукерберг
Генеральный директор Meta Марк Цукерберг
Генеральный директор Meta Марк Цукерберг заявил, что компании, разрабатывающие искусственный интеллект, должны уделять больше внимания безопасности и согласованию моделей с человеческими ценностями.
Его позиция более близка к взглядам генерального директора NVIDIA Дженсена Хуанга, чем к подходу руководителя Anthropic Дарио Амодея, который призывает замедлить развитие возможностей ИИ.

Безопасность станет конкурентным преимуществом

В сообщении в X Цукерберг заявил, что ИИ-компании, не уделяющие достаточно внимания «согласованию» (alignment) моделей с человеческими ценностями, будут в конце концов отставать от конкурентов.
По его словам, доверие и «согласование» быстро становятся одними из важнейших характеристик, определяющих различия между ИИ-моделями и агентами.
Дискуссия обострилась после публикации Амодея, в которой он призвал технологическую индустрию замедлить темпы усовершенствования возможностей ИИ-моделей. Его позицию поддержал глава OpenAI Сэм Альтман, в то время как Дональд Трамп ее раскритиковал, заявив, что единственным «предохранителем» для ИИ является «сильный и умный президент США».
Цукерберг считает, что компании без дополнительного государственного регулирования имеют экономические стимулы для повышения безопасности своих продуктов. Он отметил, что ИИ-лаборатории могут столкнуться со значительной ответственностью, если их модели нанесут ущерб.
По словам Цукерберга, Meta даже отложила выпуск своих технологий Muse из-за соображений безопасности и защиты. Он подчеркнул, что компания сделала это добровольно, поскольку сочла такой подход правильным.

Призывы замедлить развитие ИИ

Дженсен Хуанг высказал схожую позицию на конференции Salesforce Dreamforce. Он заявил, что разработчики ИИ должны самостоятельно отвечать за свои продукты, а не добиваться новых законов для ограничения потенциальных рисков. По его словам, действующих законов и правил достаточно для регулирования надежности и функциональности продуктов.
В то же время, Амодей на Dreamforce повторил, что замедление разработки ИИ может стать способом повысить безопасность всей индустрии.
Альтман также подчеркнул, что при разработке ИИ безопасность и мониторинг должны быть приоритетнее новых функций. В то же время он признал, что конкуренция между компаниями и странами может создавать давление, усложняющее координацию усилий в сфере безопасности.
Дискуссия о темпах развития ИИ также влияет на настроения инвесторов. На фоне бума искусственного интеллекта и призывов лидеров отрасли замедлить развитие технологии, у них начали возникать опасения относительно дальнейшего роста фондового рынка. В то же время часть инвесторов считает, что потенциальные ограничения темпов развития ИИ в конечном счете могут пойти на пользу сектора, в частности, благодаря большему вниманию к безопасности и устойчивому развитию технологий.
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